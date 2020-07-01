RHS Alumni for BLM holds march and rally in solidarity with Black Lives Matter-LA

Family of Daniel Hernandez speaking to the crowd. Family of Daniel Hernandez speaking to the crowd.

Los Angeles, CA - On June 17, Roosevelt High School Alumni for Black Lives Matter (RHS Alumni for BLM) held a rally in Boyle Heights. Chanting “Prosecute killer cops!” and “Defund the police,” participants marched almost two miles, from Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights to downtown Los Angeles.

Once in downtown, the marchers joined Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles for their weekly protest against Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey. The weekly protests denounce Lacey for her notorious refusal to prosecute cops who unjustly brutalize and murder Chicano and Black Angelinos.