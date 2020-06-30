Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump and his accomplices

According to Iran’s authoritative FARS News Agency, arrest warrants have been issued, June 29, for U.S. President Trump and 35 others implicated in the assassination of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand said, "Our intelligence and security forces have identified nearly 40 Americans who have ordered, assisted and collaborated in the assassination, and a number of others - including the U.S. drone operators, that have conducted the attack - are yet to be identified, which will be done soon,"

Lieutenant General Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike on Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3.

Soleimani was a hero throughout the Middle East, who helped beat back ISIS and provided assistance to the progressive and patriotic forces in Lebanon and Syria.