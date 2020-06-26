Call to March on the RNC: We Can’t Breathe!

2008 march in St Paul, MN organized by the Coalition to March on the RNC.

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following call from the Coalition to March on the RNC.

On Thursday, August 27, 2020 Donald Trump will be nominated to run for a second term of office by the Republican National Convention. He will deliver his acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. On that day, the Coalition to March on the RNC will hold a demonstration and march through downtown Jacksonville in opposition to Trump and his right-wing, reactionary agenda. Everyone who wants to defeat Trump in November is invited to march with the coalition.

The main slogan of the event will be “We Can’t Breathe – Defeat Donald Trump.” The Coalition to March on the RNC plans to emphasize the Black-led struggle against police brutality under the past four years of Trump in office. The coalition itself is a national group of organizations and activists that demand justice, peace and equality. Many local community organizations in Jacksonville have joined together with groups around the U.S. and are preparing for the coalition’s August 27 demonstration.

The Trump administration has made the pandemic worse. We urge everyone who joins us in Jacksonville to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Members of the coalition organized large protests against previous Republican national conventions in 2008 (Minneapolis), 2012 (Tampa), and 2016 (Cleveland). The coalition expects thousands or more from all over to participate in the historic rally and march. The event will begin with a demonstration near the Duval County Clerk of Courts building, followed by march through downtown Jacksonville, passing within sight and sound of the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

On August 27, 2020, millions around the world will have eyes on Jacksonville. The people opposed to Donald Trump and his wretched policies must speak out against injustice and struggle to build a movement capable of defeating his agenda. Trump has failed to protect the health and safety of working people and our communities during the pandemic. His time in office must end. The Coalition to March on the RNC invites everyone who loves peace, justice and equality to join our work and participate in the demonstration.

-- We Can’t Breathe - Defeat Donald Trump!

-- Stop Police Crimes! Community Control of the Police Now!

-- Jobs and Income Now! Extend and Expand Unemployment Insurance!

-- Stop Attacks on Immigrants! Legalization, Not Deportations!

-- Peace, Justice, and Equality for All!

For more information, or to endorse the upcoming event, please email the Coalition to March on the RNC at [email protected].