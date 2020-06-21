Rally in Arlington, TX demands justice

Protest against police crimes in Arlington, TX. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Arlington, TX – The Progressive Student Union (PSU) rallied 30 students and community members, June 18, demanding community control and defunding of the Arlington Police Department. “We need to remember why we are doing this,” said Arlington resident Adara Arrie. “This is not something to post on social media for a trend. Change has not happened,”

This rally is one of the many across this country calling for community control of the police and less over-policing in our communities.

“The Arlington Police Department receives $66 million,” said PSU organizer Mark Napieralski, “we could use that money to fund our communities, our health care, our education.”

Speakers recounted the Arlington Police Department’s history of brutality. The APD has murdered at least 13 people in the past seven years alone.

“Do not wait until your loved ones is dead for your voice to be heard,” said PSU member Ebony Taylor, “we should not be killed for the color of our skin.”

PSU ended the rally with taking a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds at the major intersection of Abrams and Center Streets, to honor George Floyd’s memory.