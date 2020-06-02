Greece: “Solidarity with the Struggle of the Workers and People of USA Against Barbarism”

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the influential Greek labor organization, the All-Workers Militant Front (PAME), that was sent to AFSCME Local 3800.

PAME, a member of the WFTU, expresses its solidarity with the workers and the people of the United States who are on the streets of rage against barbarism and misery.

The assassination of George Floyd was another death toll in the world's richest country. Murdered either by racism or by poverty. The pain and misery of millions of poor Americans is shared by that of the thousands of Greek immigrants in USA, as well as the thousands of refugees and immigrants in Greece today who have experienced and continue to experience racism.

We salute with pride and class solidarity the unions, trade unionists and workers who, with multiform and organized manner, they stand by the protesters during these difficult and critical times and oppose the repression and arrests of militants.

The exploitation of developments by bourgeois political parties, both in the United States and in Greece, shows their hypocrisy and opportunistic exploitation of the developments, so as to disorient the people from the fact that their policy nourishes and cultivates nationalism, racism and xenophobia. The policy of wars and the massacre of peoples abroad, poverty, oppression at home.

Racism and repression against the poor, people of color, or immigrants and refugees, is a manifestation of the rottenness of a system that murders and oppresses the many for the profits of the few. The virus is capitalism and it kills either by violence or poverty.

PAME, the class unions of Greece, express their solidarity and support in the struggle of the peoples, the workers of the whole world who unite their voices against injustice and racism, for a world where workers will live in brotherhood, without exploitation.