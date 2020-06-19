March set for RNC in Jacksonville: ‘We can’t breathe’

Coalition to March on the RNC demands permits for August 27 rally

2016 march on the Repblican National Convention in Cleveland, OH. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Jacksonville, FL – The Coalition to March on the RNC applied for permits from the city of Jacksonville, June 17, to hold a rally and march opposed to Donald Trump and the Republican National Convention.

The main slogan of the event will be “We Can’t Breathe – Defeat Donald Trump.” The Coalition to March on the RNC will seek to emphasize the Black-led struggle against police brutality under the past four years of Trump in office. The Coalition also stands for a people’s agenda – money for living-wage jobs, education, universal healthcare, peace and equality.

The Coalition to March on the RNC is a national formation of community organizations and activists that seeks to defeat Donald Trump and stop his right-wing, reactionary agenda. The rally and march will take place on August 27, on the day Donald Trump gives his acceptance speech at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Jacksonville.

Members of the Coalition to March on the RNC organized large protests against previous Republican national conventions in 2008 (Minneapolis), 2012 (Tampa), and 2016 (Cleveland). The Coalition expects thousands or more from all around the United States to participate in the historic rally and march. The event will consist of a rally with prominent speakers near the Duval County Clerk of Courts building, followed by march through downtown Jacksonville, passing within sight and sound of the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

According to a Coalition statement, “On August 27, 2020, millions around the world will have eyes on Jacksonville. The people opposed to Donald Trump and his wretched policies must speak out against injustice and struggle to build a movement capable of defeating his agenda.”

For more information, please email the Coalition to March on the RNC at [email protected].