New York joins NAARPR Day of Action

New York, NY – On Saturday, June 13, organizers in New York Community Action Project (NYCAP) joined the national day of action to stop police crimes that was called for by the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

NYCAP members began the day at The Hub in the South Bronx, doing outreach for their campaign for community control of the police and the creation of a Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC). Organizers handed out flyers explaining the details of CPAC and were met with very positive community response.

NYCAP later joined a march of around 100 people at Fordham Plaza, which was organized by local community members.