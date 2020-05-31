20,000 march in Chicago to get justice for George Floyd

Some of the 4000 cars participating in the May 30 protest. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Anger at police crimes boils, Chicago police car burns.

Chicago, IL – More than 20,000 people, including a 4000-car caravan, joined a massive protest in Chicago, today, May 30. Organized by the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, the demonstration was one of many that took place across the country.

According to statement from the Alliance, “In solidarity with the uprising in Minneapolis and the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Finan Berhe, the Chicago Alliance, Black Lives Matter and Familia Unida Latina will participate in the National Day of Action and Protest on May 30. Floyd, Arbery, Taylor and Berhe were all murdered in May by racist cops or vigilantes, and all during a pandemic that has ravaged Black, Latinx and indigenous communities, and turned prisons and detention centers into death traps.”