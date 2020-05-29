Over 1000 march in Los Angeles demanding justice for George Floyd

Black Lives Matter protesters demands justice for George Floyd. (Luis Sifuentes)

Los Angeles, CA - More than 1000 people marched here, May 27, to demand justice for George Floyd, an African American man who was murdered by Minneapolis police. Protesters were also demanding justice for two others who were murdered by LAPD within the last 48 hours. The action was organized by Black Lives Matter-LA and assembled at the Hall of Justice in downtown. Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey has refused to prosecute police killings, and her office is located at the Hall of Justice.

The protest then marched onto the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic temporarily. The protesters chanted, “Black lives, they matter here!” along with various other chants. While on the freeway, California Highway Patrol drove through the crowd. They purposefully left a protester injured and unconscious until paramedics arrived on the scene 30 minutes later.

From the 101 Freeway, the protest continued, eventually marching to the Federal Metropolitan Detention Center. Protesters were angry about police terror and abuse both in Los Angeles and all over the country.

Minneapolis, Minnesota has faced several days of uprisings. Fires and damages to businesses have become commonplace. On May 28 the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct building was set on fire, and cops disappeared for hours. 500 National Guard troops have been called into duty .Trump even tweeted that the protesters should be “Shot.”

Protests have taken place nationwide including in Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, Albuquerque, Louisville, New York and Ohio. May 30 will see even more protests after the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression has called for a national day of protest in solidarity with George Floyd and countless others. Under the slogan “Mass release now,” participants will also be demanding the release of prisoners and detention center detainees who are at very high risk for contracting COVID-19.

Centro CSO in Boyle Heights will be organizing an event May 30 at 3 p.m. at Mariachi Plaza.