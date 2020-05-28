General Appeal Regarding the International Health Emergency –Covid 19

Workers and Communist Parties Against Blockades and Imperialist Wars

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following appeal that was initiated by the German Communist Party (DKP), Communist Party Of Peoples Of Spain (CPPS), and the Communist Party Of Venezuela (CPV). Freedom Road Socialist Organization is among the signers.

The Communist and Workers' parties that suscribe the present APPEAL declare:

1. The serious international situation which has come from the unstoppable global capitalist crisis - now expressed as a health emergency that spreads throughout so many countries - requires strong and decisive social and political action that puts the needs of the working class, of the different people's of the world and of human kind above everything else.

2. The insufficient scientific resources, as well as the robbery of public health services, carried out by the capitalist countries under neo-liberal adjustment policies in the interest of the world's large monopolistic capital, which are imposed by the EU, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, etc, bring with them greater difficulties concerning the urgent and much needed measures which should be taken immediately to defend both the health and the lives of the working class and the people.

3. The degradation suffered by the capitalist societies, which are based on individual self-interest, consumerism and social Darwinism, adds even greater difficulties to efforts to deal with this health crisis, that requires values of solidarity, sharing and social justice: the values present in all of our revolutionary political projects aimed at socialism-communism.

4. Currently, capitalism takes advantage of the current health crisis as a perfect alibi to unleash a new attack against both the working class and all peoples, strengthening financial capital and monopolies and adding new cuts to salaries and to the rights of the working class. The inter-imperialist conflicts contribute to the spiraling rise of violence and social predation that, at the end, will be paid for by people and workers alike.

5. The international working class, along with the people, must react to this situation – today under the control of world oligarchies – for the health emergency will bring short time terrible consequences. It is necessary to show further evidence of the present historical wreckage of capitalism at its imperialist stage, as well as the urgent need for socialist construction in order to face the beginning of a new historical stage so much claimed by the current and extraordinary development of the productive forces.

6. That is why we send out a massive appeal in order to start as many actions as possible so that the peoples and the working class raise their flags of struggle.

a. For the complete stop of imperialist blockades imposed against Cuba, Venezuela, Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Nicaragua.

b. For the immediate end of imperialist military aggressions in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Mali, Iraq, Libya.

c. For the immediate end of occupations and for the recovery of the national sovereignty of Palestine, Puerto Rico and the struggle of the people of Western Sahara for self-determination.

d. For the immediate end to the repression of social movements in Chile, Bolivia, Colombia, Honduras.

e. For the right of the working class and the working people both from the cities and rural areas, to fully exercise their freedom and union organization, to collective bargaining, to strike, job stability, and sufficient wages to live with dignity.

f. For the socialization of the large and strategic means of production, financial and essential services for society, under workers, peasants and popular control.

7. Finally, we make an APPEAL to advance in the coordination of all the workers', peasants and popular anti-imperialist struggles and forces in a Global Front, capable of organizing political and social mobilization for the defense of people´s sovereignty, against imperialist war, and against all blockades; for an international social order for the benefit of social majorities – for the whole of mankind - , under the conditions given by the current development of productive forces, able, as it is well known today, to cover all social demands.

The organizations hereby signed up to this APPEAL will work together to add up our strength to, and to go further, in the above mentioned aims.

FOR THE WHOLE OF THE HUMAN KIND

FOR THE WORKING CLASS

FOR PEACE AND SOCIAL JUSTICE

FOR SOCIALISM AND COMMUNISM!!!

