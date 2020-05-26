Over 20,000 march demanding justice for George Floyd

Massive protest in Minneapolis demands justice for George Floyd. (Photo by Brad Sigal)

Minneapolis, MN – More than 20,000 people marched here, May 26, to demand justice for George Floyd, an African American man who as murdered by Minneapolis police on May 25. The three-mile march filled city streets for blocks and then closed a major four-lane highway. It started at the murder scene at Chicago Avenue and 38th Street and went to the Third Precinct station on Lake Street, where intense clashes took place. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets. Bricks broke some of the stations windows, a police car was demolished, and the slogan “I can’t breathe,” were visible on the station’s wall.

Angel Smith-El of the Twin Cites Coalition for Justice for Jamar (TCC4J), states, “During a time where people are already stressed because of COVID-19 the police took full advantage by killing an unarmed Black man. He laid with his face to the ground begging for the cop to get off his neck because he couldn't breathe. The officer continued to push his knee deeper into George's neck even after he was unconscious.”

Smith-El continued, “This is the time for us as a community to stop these killer cops once and for all. This is the time to implement community control of the police.”

TCC4J is also demanding the four cops who killed George Floyd, who were fired by the city the afternoon of May 26, also be prosecuted for murder.