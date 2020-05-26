Minnesota: Protest set to demand justice for George Floyd

Minneapolis, MN – A protest is set for 5 p.m., May 26, at 3759 Chicago Avenue S, Minneapolis, to demand justice for George Floyd – an African American man who as murdered last night by Minneapolis police.

Angel Smith-El of the Twin Cites Coalition for Justice for Jamar (TCC4J), states, “During a time where people are already stressed because of COVID-19 the police took full advantage by killing an unarmed Black man. He laid with his face to the ground begging for the cop to get off his neck because he couldn't breathe. The officer continued to push his knee deeper into George's neck even after he was unconscious.”

Smith-El continued, “This is the time for us as a community to stop these killer cops once and for all. This is the time to implement community control of the police.”

TCC4J is also demanding the four cops who murdered George Floyd, who were fired by the city the afternoon of May 26, also be prosecuted.