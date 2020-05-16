Wisconsin FRSO condemns state Supreme Court ruling that ends ‘safer-at-home’

Milwaukee, WI - Ryan Hamann, a Wisconsin Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) leader stated, "The Wisconsin Supreme Court - meeting virtually, I might add - voted 4-3 to strike down the 'safer-at-home' order. While this is disappointing, it is not a surprise. The judicial system, much like the government, is intricately tied to the wealthy business owners and their anti-people agenda. What it proves is that the ruling class in this state is willing to sacrifice the lives of the working class just to maintain a higher rate of profit.”

Hamann continued, “Governor Evers' order itself was fairly weak, but it did allow for a section of working people to protect themselves from the virus while collecting special unemployment payments to get them by. With the order coming to an end, it's only a matter of time before workers are forced back onto the job, in many cases, for less money than what they've been receiving from unemployment, despite the lack of measurable improvement with the virus. Less than half of the state's benchmarks to reopen have been met. Wisconsin FRSO condemns this criminal ruling and calls for a people's response. Workers across the state have spoken out time and again since this crisis broke out, fighting and winning demands for PPE, hazard pay and more. We must elevate those fights to match the advance of the ruling class against our very right to life."