National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression opposes repression of unions in Philippines

In response to the wave of repression unleashed by the U.S.-backed regime of Philippines President Duterte against the militant trade union grouping the Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU)/May First Movement, progressive forces in the U.S. are speaking out.

“We, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, have already called the Philippine Ambassador to express our outrage about the attacks of the police and military on KMU labor leaders and organizers in Southern Tagalog,” states Frank Chapman, the executive director of the National Alliance.

“We demand, as citizens and residents of the United States, that our government cease and desist in its support of this repressive regime,” continued Chapman.

The Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez can be reached at 202-467-9366. Let him know you are against the attacks by the police and military on KMU labor leaders.