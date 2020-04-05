China mourns loss of life in pandemic, sends aid to NYC

April 4 was a day of national mourning in the People’s Republic of China as millions paused to mark the lives lost in the pandemic.

According to a report from New China News Agency (Xinhua), “President Xi Jinping led the national mourning, which paid tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives fighting the outbreak and fellow Chinese who died.” Xi also serves as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

In addition to public mourning ceremonies, the report stated “Subway trains in big cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, briefly suspended operations. Passengers stood up in subway cars. Station staff observed a moment of silence on the train platforms.”

Xinghua noted, “As domestic transmission has basically been curbed, China is putting more efforts to guard against imported cases, get people back to work and provide humanitarian aid to other countries and international organizations battling the pandemic.”

Socialist China is sending 1000 ventilators to New York City to help people struck by COVID 19.