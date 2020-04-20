Florida FRSO to hold May Day webinar on COVID-19 organizing

Tampa, FL - Florida FRSO members are holding a webinar May 1, May Day, to highlight the struggles taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare workers, Teamsters, teachers and students will lead these discussions. Focus will be on the labor movement and the struggles of the working class as we navigate the pandemic. Speakers will highlight the steps they have taken to continue this struggle against the bourgeoisie who neglect the needs of the working class.

Simon Rowe, a student organizer with Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) said, “It's important to remember how people's struggles against monopoly capitalism are interconnected. I'm excited to hear about the activism of workers during this pandemic for this reason. Solidarity between workers and students is crucial in this time of heightened antagonism with the bourgeoisie.”

Teamsters and healthcare workers will focus on their struggle to receive personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep them safe while working in addition to ensuring they get proper compensation through hazard pay as they work during this pandemic. Student activists will speak about the failings of the university system while organizing to ensure the safety of campus employees. Others will highlight how the failings of U.S. foreign policy have magnified the virus’ impact.

The event will take place on May Day, May 1, through a livestream on the Freedom Road Socialist Organization’s Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/263033511755802/