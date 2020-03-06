Boyle Heights to celebrate working-class women

Los Angeles, CA - The Boyle Heights group Centro Community Service Organization (Centro CSO) will host Día Internacional de la Mujer, International Women’s Day, Saturday, March 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Library. CSO aims to honor and represent local women who are working for LGBT rights, fighting for socialism, defending public education, resisting police terror and brutality, and ending deportations.

Speakers participating will include a student from Garfield High School; Rosario Bonilla from Centro CSO; Josefina Rizo, mother of 16-year-old Jose Mendez who was killed by LAPD; Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin, who was attacked at the Chicano Moratorium in 1970 by Los Angeles sheriffs and police; Eloisa Galindo of Eastside Padres Contra la Privatizacion de Educacion, and Sol Marquez from Freedom Road Socialist Organization.