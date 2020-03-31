Feeder driver William Young of Teamsters Local 710 passes from coronavirus

Chicago, IL - Teamsters Local 710 published an online memorial to Brother William "Dollar Bill" Young, who passed away on Sunday, March 29. Brother Young worked at the UPS CACH facility and was remembered as "hard working," and "dedicated to his craft and always a friendly face."

While possibly the first UPS coronavirus fatality, Young's death is unlikely to be the last. UPS continues to struggle with implementing social distancing guidelines and cleanliness standards at centers across the United States, putting many employees at risk.

Young's death has prompted another round of Teamsters calling for UPS to implement safety procedures, provide cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, and to implement hazard pay. If UPS fails to act, the situation is only likely to get worse.