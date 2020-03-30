New People’s Army lands heavy blows on Armed Forces of the Philippines

Red fighters of New People's Army.

The communist-led New People’s Army (NPA) inflicted more than 1000 casualties of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in 2019.

“The NPA continues to reap victories in the field despite massive and intensified combat operations by the AFP,” CPP Chief Information Officer Marco Valbuena announced today, March 29, on the NPA’s 51st founding anniversary.

Quoting the annual anniversary statement released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines, Valbuena said that the NPA carried out 710 military actions of varying scale in 2019, which include harassment, disarming, demolition, sapper and partisan operations, to punitive actions, raids on enemy detachments and ambuscades.

Valbuena pointed out that the AFP and other government forces suffered the equivalent of 30 platoons or two battalions. "At least 651 enemy troops were killed, while more than 465 were wounded in action,” said the Central Committee, citing reports of the NPA's National Operations Command.

The NPA is currently on ceasefire, in response to the call of the UN Secretary General for a global ceasefire. The Central Committee issued a unilateral declaration ordering all NPA units to cease and desist from launching offensives during the period effective March 26 to April 15, while remaining vigilant in the face of AFP offensives and maneuvers.

The Communist Party of the Philippines and the NPA are spearheading a massive effort to alleviate the spread and impact of the pandemic.

The NPA, especially its medical units, are working in coordination with revolutionary village health committees to help contain the disease, give special attention to the elderly and pregnant women, help care those who have been infected and promote personal hygiene and community sanitation.