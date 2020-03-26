Veteran Chicano leader Carlos Montes blasts Trump response to crisis

Los Angeles, CA - Long time Chicano leader Carlos Montes blasted the Trump administration’s mishandling of the pandemic, March 25, stating, “President Trump’s irrational and disjointed response to this COVID-19 pandemic is causing major harm to working people.”

Montes continued, “Especially hard-hit are non-unionized workers in the lower sectors of the economy that who have little to no benefits. They are primarily Black and brown workers who lack health insurance, sick leave, vacations and access to unemployment benefits. This pandemic with the economic crash is causing extreme hardships to Black and brown communities - especially the undocumented.”

“Our communities not only do not have access to quality health care, but we are not being tested for COVID-19; and our local hospitals, the ICUs are already at 90% capacity. Thousands may die due to lack of testing and ER/ICU facilities in our communities. Any U.S. congressional stimulus funding package must meet the economic and health care needs of all working families, especially the lower sector workers in the Black and brown communities,” concluded Montes.