FRSO online forum: A people’s response to the coronavirus crisis

Minneapolis, MN - The world is the midst of a once-in-a-century disease pandemic. COVID-19 is a natural phenomenon that is quickly becoming a human disaster.

Steff Yorek, political secretary of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) states, “We know that all the politicians serve the interests of the rich. We need to demand and win concessions that benefit poor and working people. This will be literally a life or death situation and will fall on those with the least resources the most.”

Join us for an on-line forum addressing how capitalism fails to address the public health crisis, brings impending economic disaster for working people, and fuels racist attacks in our communities. Speakers will address the failures of capitalism, in contrast with examples set by the socialist countries, and how our movements can fight back. We will be available to take questions live via chat.

Speakers will include FRSO leaders Frank Chapman and Masao Suzuki, and leaders from people’s movements across the U.S.

The program will take place Thursday, March 26, 7 p.m. Central on the Freedom Road Socialist Organization YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAht8JygKrI