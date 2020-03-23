Legalization for All Statement: Covid19 and DACA

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Legalization for All Network.

The Legalization for All (L4A) Network is a coalition of various individuals and organizations from around the U.S. who fight to win legalization for all undocumented and Temporary-status peoples in the U.S. The need for full equality has never been clearer than in the face of a global pandemic, like Covid-19. Trump and the ruling-class have nothing stopping them from making changes that could devastate the undocumented, as the majority of people are preoccupied with the very real danger of Coronavirus.

Putting more people into jails and prisons right now where the virus can spread like wildfire is a terrible idea. Even ICE officers and several DHS officers have tested positive for Covid-19, which adds to the risk of spreading the virus in detention centers. The goal should be reducing the hazard of mass infections in jails, prisons, courts and refugee camps.

Public health measures necessary to combat the virus are creating major disruptions to the economy and people’s jobs. Many immigrants are concentrated in the lowest sectors of the economy with few job protections and benefits. The majority have little in the way of sick and vacation leave, as well as very limited ability to participate in what still exists of the social safety net.

Additionally, the Supreme Court could rule any day on whether to uphold Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). DACA currently covers over 800,000 young, undocumented people. If DACA was defeated, DACAmented youth would be left with nothing to protect them from deportation. Together, the L4A Network has put together a list of necessary demands which must be upheld NOW.

Our demands:

Protect DACA, and delay the Supreme Court decision until next year (summer 2021)

Automatic renewal of DACA

Extend Deferred Action to the 12 million others who are not covered under any legalization measure

An immediate halt to all immigration enforcement operations by ICE and related agencies

All levels of government provide immigrants the same level of services that is afforded to any other resident and immediately implement universal free access to all health and medical needs

A stop to evictions

No utility shutoffs

Elimination of ICE check-ins and mandatory court appearances

All immigrant detainees be tested for COVID-19

All detainees who test positive, receive free and proper medical treatment

Detainees who don't test positive be released

Stop the transfer of immigrants to different jails and camps

Close border camps and release all detainees

Stop the “Remain in Mexico” policies that have left 60,000 families stranded in crowded and unsanitary encampments on the Mexico side of the border

All people who were employed in the U.S. before the COVID-19 crisis and are suffering loss of income through layoff or reduced hours, be included in any relief programs, aid or stimulus checks, approved by local, state or federal government, regardless of immigration status

All workers who are able to work remotely be allowed to do so in order to slow the spread of the virus

Any workers who must continue to report to work because their duties are essential, be given proper protective equipment and that their working conditions be made as safe as possible

Don’t fire anyone who does not report to work due to feeling sick or testing positive for COVID-19

Include Immigrant Families in COVID-19 Stimulus Package NOW

#SaveDACA

To join the L4A network click here: https://legalizationforall.wordpress.com/contact-us/

A full statement will soon follow this initial one, stay tuned.