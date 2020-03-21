DPRK wages mass campaign to combat pandemic

Washington, DC – According to a March 20 report from the Korean Central News Agency, the government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has formed the Central Emergency Anti-Epidemic Headquarters to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The headquarters is also tasked with summing up experience and popularizing achievements in the fight against the illness.

According to the report, people in a number of provinces are no longer being held in quarantine following medical observation.

The report states, “The emergency anti-epidemic headquarters at all levels encourage all the people to keep streets, villages and worksites more tidy and clean and carry on disinfection on a regular basis during hygienic months, March and April, thus turning the hygienic work into a mass campaign for preventing the viral epidemic.”