Threats against Prof. Sison are threats against the resumption of the peace talks

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) Negotiating Panel.

The reported threats against Prof. Jose Ma. ‘Joma’ Sison, who is the NDFP chief political consultant threaten any possible resumption of the peace talks.

That the Dutch police went to visit ‘Joma’ last week and warn him to take precautionary measures indicates that the Dutch authorities have become aware of and are taking seriously the threats against ‘Joma’. They presumably know who are behind the threats.

Any threat against Professor Sison or any member of the NDFP peace panel is certain to derail any resumption of the peace talks.

The Duterte regime is engaging in its vintage ‘doble-kara’ (double faced) tactic in dealing with the revolutionary movement – on the one hand reaching out to talk peace, while the other hand is viciously attacking the people and the revolutionary movement.

Those in the GRP who are for resuming the peace talks should set the record straight with the other minions of the Duterte regime that the NDFP is determined to negotiate and forge agreements on basic social, economic and political reforms in order to address the roots of the armed conflict and pave the way for a just and lasting peace in the country.