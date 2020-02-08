Sanders wins the most votes in Iowa Caucus

National leader of Democratic Party call for a ‘recanvass’ of voting results

Minneapolis, MN - After days of delay, the results are in: Bernie Sanders won the most votes in Iowa, leading in both the initial vote, as well as after the second round where weaker candidates in each caucus are dropped. As this became clear Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) called for a ‘recanvass’ of the caucus voting because of the chaotic reporting of results and the long delay. Ironically, this was caused by a new voting app developed by a small company founded by a former staffer of the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign.

During the delay, the corporate media consistently declared Pete Buttigieg the winner, based on getting the most State Delegate Equivalents in the complicated Iowa caucus system. Most articles did not even mention that Sanders won the most votes.

A winner in the Iowa fiasco was Donald Trump, who crowed about the Democrats’ problems in counting the votes. The clear effort by the leadership of the national Democratic Party, the corporate media and the inept, leftover Clinton campaign staffers to deny the progressive candidate the win that he got is a replay of the 2016 campaign where they went all out to deny Sanders the nomination. Their favorite, Clinton, then went on to lose the election to Donald Trump.

The logic of ‘electability’ flies in the face of the fact that the moderate Clinton lost in 2016, and now the moderate ‘favorite’ and ‘front-runner’ Joe Biden was crushed with a weak fourth place finish in Iowa.

Many activists who are angered by the DNC leadership have organized the Coalition to March on the DNC to protest in Milwaukee where the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be held in July. The march on the DNC will take place July 13, with demonstrations gathering at 10 a.m. For more information go to their web site at marchondnc.org.