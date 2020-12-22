Solidarity with the trade unionists in the Philippines, Human Rights Day 7

We strongly condemn the repression that has been unleashed against leading trade unionists in the Philippines and stand in solidarity with the militant labor federation Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) / May First Movement.

On Human Rights Day, December 10, the Philippine National Police raided the homes and jailed Dennise Velasco of Defend Jobs Philippines; Romina Astudillo, Deputy Secretary-General of Kilusang Mayo Uno-Metro Manila; Mark Ryan Cruz, Regional Executive Committee of KMU-Metro Manila; Jaymie Gregorio Jr. of KMU-Metro Manila; Joel Demate of Solidarity of Labor Rights and Welfare (SOLAR); Rodrigo Esparago of Sandigang Manggagawa sa Quezon City (SMQC), and journalist Lady Ann Salem, Communication Officer of the International Association of Women in Radio and Television and editor for the online news site Manila Today.

During the raids, police planted firearms, ammunition and explosive devices to frame up these trade union leaders. We say no to the bogus charges and demand the immediate release of the Human Rights Day 7.

Repression in the Philippines is made possible by the U.S. government. The U.S. has troops in the Philippines. Washington DC gives aid to the cruel and repressive Philippine National Police. Between 2016 and 2019, more than a half-billion dollars in military aid went to the murderous regime of President Duterte.

The Labor Commission of FRSO urges progressive trade unionists and others to extend solidarity to the labor movement in the Philippines. This includes passing resolutions demanding freedom for the Human Rights Day 7 and supporting initiatives of the KMU to build this fight.

An injury to one is an injury to all!

Free the Human Rights Day 7!

End U.S. aid to the Duterte regime!