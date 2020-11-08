Jacksonville holds NAARPR national day of action, demands anti-protest bill in Florida be defeated

Post election protest in Jacksonville, FL (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Jacksonville, FL - On November 4, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC), in coalition with other local organizations, continued the fight for community control of the police. This action was a part of a national day of action called by the National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression. Jacksonville, along with other cities across the country, joined the post-election protest, continuing to press for community’s demands.

Outside of Jacksonville City Hall, over 100 people gathered with the knowledge that their voices needed to be heard, both, at the ballot box and in the streets. Speakers explained that real police accountability is only born out of community control of the police. Community control would extend real power to the people, rather than leaving them at the mercy of the police.

Sara Tayiba, an organizer with JCAC and the Palestinian Youth Movement, said, “We will continue to fight back as we recognize this reign of repression doesn’t begin or end with Trump. We see it extended through Trump’s allies in Florida with Governor Ron DeSantis, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, and JSO Sheriff Mike Williams, who all actively seek to embolden killer cops while exploiting, oppressing and killing our communities.”

Speakers also denounced the anti-protest bill, being proposed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which would criminalize protests and incentivize racist vigilantism against movements. Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville called such a measure “draconian” and “racist.”

Duval County voted to defeat Trump, the first time the city has voted against the republican candidate since Jimmy Carter’s election. Protesters chanted, “Hey hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump is ‘bout to go!” along with chants for community control of the police.

You can follow more about the JCAC’s future plans at jaxtakesaction.org.