Friday November 6, 2020
| Last update: Friday at 11:59 AM

March in Chicago’s Loop in protest of Trump attempt to steal the election

By staff |
November 5, 2020
Chicago, IL - At least 1000 people marched through Chicago’s Loop in protest of the threats by Trump to steal the election. The organizations came together as the Illinois Election Defense Action Council to make sure every vote is counted. Many marchers also took up chants, “Trump out!” and “CPAC Now!” CPAC is a civilian police accountability council. Kobi Guillory of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression said from the stage, “When Donald Trump says he’s going to stay in power, we have to be the ones to remove him!”

