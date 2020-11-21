Jacksonville demands: ‘Justice for Devon Gregory Tillman!’

Jacksonville protest demands justice for Devon Gregory Tillman. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Jacksonville, FL - Over 200 people gathered on the westside of Jacksonville, on the corner of San Juan and Cassett Avenues, to celebrate the life of Devon Gregory Tillman, along with protesting against his death at the hands of the police. Devon Gregory Tillman was an 18-year-old African American worker who was murdered by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office earlier this week during a traffic stop. Police surrounded the vehicle, pulling out Tillman’s two passengers before opening fire. Police fired 35 times into his car.

Devon’s family and community members, including the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, gathered to demand justice and accountability. Michael Sampson from the Jacksonville Community Action Committee started chants with “Justice for Devon” and “Release all the footage.” The family has been calling for the release of all body cam footage from the cops involved in the shooting.

The family spoke about how caring Devon was, how he worked two jobs and loved his family. They vowed to keep demanding answers.