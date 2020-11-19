Friday November 20, 2020
Israeli missile attack kills 3 Syrian soldiers

November 19, 2020
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reports Israel launched an attack on Syria, November 18. Citing a military source, SANA states “at about 03:11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan that targeted the southern region as the Syrian air defenses confronted it and downed a number of rockets.”

The SANA report added “three soldiers were martyred in the aggression, and a soldier was injured, in addition to causing material damages.”

With U.S. backing, Israel regularly launches air assaults on Syria and is illegally occupying the Golan Heights.

