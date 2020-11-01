Minneapolis protesters march in costume on Halloween to end the Trump horror show

Halloween march to defeat Trump, defend immigrant rights. (Brad Sigal)

Minneapolis, MN - On Halloween, over 150 people marched through Uptown Minneapolis to the Fifth Precinct police station. The march was organized by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) and co-hosted by the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar (TCC4J) and several other groups.

Starting at Lagoon and Dupont Avenues, the march was kicked off with a performance by the Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue danzantes and a few speakers. A representative from Minnesota Workers United spoke about the horrifying impact the Trump presidency has had on the working class and the importance of defeating him come election day - he went on to discuss how no matter who wins the election, the status quo is harmful to the working class and we must keep the fight in the streets.

A speaker from the Climate Justice Committee talked about how one of Trump’s first actions was approving the Dakota Access Pipeline, which is actively harming indigenous communities and our environment - she also made the same point that even if Joe Biden wins the election, this fight will continue. The speaker from the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), the group that hosted the march, talked about Trump’s newly released plan for immigrants and how we must defeat him for the sake of our neighbors, as well as the importance of continuing the fight for Legalization for All.

The march then moved east on Lake Street, a major Chicano and immigrant corridor. Chants like “Trump, Biden, no retreat, keep your asses in the street,” and “If we don’t get it, shut it down,” rang out as people marched a mile to the Fifth Precinct building. Residents and business owners came outside to cheer on and show support for the march and the message to dump Trump.

At the Fifth Precinct, which has been the site of many protests and arrests in the past months, the protesters stopped and held the intersection. There was another performance by the danzantes, as well as a few more speakers. The sister of Isak Aden, who was murdered by local police in 2019, spoke about how as a Black Muslim woman, every presidential administration has done harm to her and how we’ll have to keep the struggle in the streets no matter who wins the election.

As the group marched to the starting point, they retook Lake Street, and like before, took all four lanes of traffic for nearly a mile. Upon returning to the starting point, the importance of attending the post-election march on November 4 at 6 p.m. in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood was announced.