Large caravan through Miami demands end to Cuba blockade

Florida protest against blockade on Cuba. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Miami, FL - A caravan of some 60 cars and 15 bicycles made up a caravan against the Cuba blockade, October 25 in Miami. It was the fourth caravan here since July. Those in attendance overcame not only threats by right-wing Cubans in the area, but pouring rain in the early morning hours before the 8 a.m. departure.

Initiated by YouTube personality El Proteston Cubano, the caravan included other important individuals and organizations from within Miami's Cuban community, including the Jose Marti Cultural Association; YouTube personalities El Diez de Octubre and Yadira Escobar; a number of people formerly active with the Alianza Martiana going back to the 1990s and the ATC (Association of Workers in the Community) and inspired by the new generations coming forward now. One participant made the two-hour drive south in pouring rain from Fort Pierce. The Green Party of Miami-Dade County was present as were numerous activists from the U.S. Hands Off Cuba and Venezuela South Florida Coalition.

The coalition distributed a flyer in Spanish and English to everyone present urging the defense of our movement and to oppose threats of violence made by right-wingers against Carlos Lazo, a Cuban activist in Seattle whose cross-country bike trip to Washington, DC, demanding an end to the blockade helped inspire El Proteston to start the caravans in Miami.

Many activists expressed a desire to become involved in a planning meeting to carry out such a defense effort and to broaden the organization and building of this important new Miami political tradition.

The next caravan will be on Sunday, November 29.