Chicago City Council member to push for non-recognition of “illegitimate Trump regime” if he refuses to leave power after loss

Movement prepares for post-election protests

Chicago Alderman Carlos Ramirez Rosa (right) with Frank Chapman of the National Alliance against Racist and Political Repression. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Chicago, IL – A wave of early voting is underway. Mostly, these are “no” votes in the referendum on the Trump presidency. Of course, Trump knows this and has openly declared his intention to refuse to count all the votes.

All across the country, in addition to getting out the vote, activists are preparing to resist any attempt by Trump to refuse to leave office after a loss. Suspected Trump tactics include: Trump stopping the counting of votes; Trump declaring himself the winner; Republican state governments throwing out state election results and deciding the elections, or getting the Supreme Court to decide the elections.

In Chicago, many organizations are meeting to plan a protest November 4, the day after election day, at 5 p.m. at the Daley Plaza. Groups involved include United Working Families, Indivisible, the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and Black Lives Matter (BLM). Their main objective is to oppose the threat by the administration in Washington to refuse to concede. Plans are in place to continue mobilizing until all votes are counted.

The Chicago Alliance, BLM, Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation, and the Black Abolitionist Network, along with other allies, are also demanding an end to police crimes, for community control of the police, and defunding of the police.

In addition, City Councilmember Carlos Rosa has stated, “President Trump and the Republicans are actively seeking to steal this election and disenfranchise Black, brown and working class voters across our nation. Trump has signaled he will seek to throw out votes and call on the Supreme Courts and Republican state legislatures to annul the results. If Trump tries to stop a transition from power in the face of a loss, I will submit a resolution to the Chicago City Council calling for non-recognition of an illegitimate Trump regime. We must protect the democratic will of the people.” Rosa believes that others in the council will join him to get the city to pass the resolution.