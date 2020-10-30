Baltimore: Facebook shuts down support for ‘If Trump steals the election’ November 4 protest

Baltimore, MD - On the evening of October 28, 14 organizers who were affiliated with the Baltimore March and Car Caravan for November 4 had their Facebook pages disabled. All were administrators or editors on various Facebook pages that endorsed the action, and included Peoples Power Assembly, Youth Against War & Racism, Prisoner’s Solidarity Committee, Women In Struggle/Mujeres En Lucha, and Struggle La Lucha. This action effectively locked down all of these pages, denying thousands of members their constitutional rights.

The Peoples Power Assembly page, which has over 11,000 followers, was disabled along with several other pages affiliated with the event.

Before this lockout, the Peoples Power Assembly’s main phone was barraged with harassing calls from Trump supporters and calls from the Department of Homeland Security connected to the Baltimore federal courthouse.

Some of the above groups including Struggle La Lucha and Women In Struggle are national, and have been targeted.

It is important to note that the Peoples Power Assembly in Baltimore has led protests of thousands of people against racism and police terror since this spring.

Sharon Black, an organizer with the Peoples Power Assembly, stated, “We take these attacks very seriously; they are a violation of our constitutional rights and are a blatant attempt to shut down organizing for the November 4 march and car caravan in opposition to the possibility of Trump stealing the upcoming election.”

Black continued, “It is also an attempt to silence a ‘Peoples Mandate’ which calls for jobs or income now, stimulus for workers, not billionaires; and end to racism and police terror, community control now; health care for all; no evictions, foreclosures, or utility shutoffs; safe work conditions and hazard pay; no wars or sanction, and feed the people not the Pentagon.

“This unconstitutional and undemocratic attack on our movement is a threat to activists and the general community everywhere and we are monitoring this closely to see if these attacks become more widespread as we get closer to the election.

“At present we will mobilize mass support both locally and nationally against these illegal attacks and also seek legal remedies.

“Our movement is united and strong and will not be deterred or defeated.”