Oshkosh, WI: Protesters safely brave COVID-19 to continue demanding justice for Isaiah Tucker

Oshkosh, WI protest demands justice for Isaiah Tucker. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Oshkosh, WI - Over a dozen protesters from many parts of eastern Wisconsin answered a call put out by United Action Oshkosh (UAO). People rallied on October 24 to demand justice for Isaiah Tucker and community control of the police.

Community members participated in a motorcade through an area of Oshkosh that typically does not see protests outside the standard political campaign yard signs. The area of town chosen to meet up was picked specifically to help bring confidence to the Black and brown residents who lived in that area.

Despite local COVID-19 cases spiking, making the northeastern part of Wisconsin a ‘hotspot’ and one of the worst places on the planet for new cases, people lined up in their cars decorated with signs and their megaphones in tow ready to make some noise. Safety was a number one factor for local organizers as they completely understand the dangers COVID-19 presents to their most vulnerable neighbors.

“We encourage social distancing and mask wearing. We have extra masks for people who do not have them and hand sanitizer for everyone. We ask that people who are not feeling well stay at home," said Abby Ringel, of the Wisconsin Women’s Equity Coalition and a participant in the action. "We typically also have a few vehicles that travel with us and people that aren’t comfortable marching in the large group are encouraged to caravan with us.”

Staying in cars created barriers between others as well as the community members that either followed along or cheered them on.

Aside from demanding police accountability, local grassroots groups like Food Not Bombs and the Wisconsin Women’s Equity Coalition believe that working together directly in their actions while serving their communities is crucial.

“It is important for us to show solidarity with other communities because this is one fight. The problem is systemic and without widespread action, there will be no systemic change. It is important that we band together to have the greatest effect,” continued Ringel.