Mother calls for justice for son killed by police

Santa Ana, CA - A press conference was held October 20 to denounce the brutal killing of David Sullivan after a traffic stop by Buena Park Police on August 19, 2019 in Orange County. Chicano attorney Humberto Guizar called for the Orange County District Attorney to reopen the investigation and file charges of murder against the two involved officers.

After the press conference Guizar, Dianne Sullivan, her daughter Samantha and supporters gave public comments at the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting calling for justice and charges against the police. Centro CSO organizer Carlos Montes called for a new investigation by the district attorney and not another cover-up.

The video linked below shows that victim David Sullivan was moving slowly, unarmed, and not threatening any person when he was shot a total of seven times: https://youtu.be/4pkS2IrxR5o.

Centro CSO will continue to work with families who have been victims of police killings and demand the police be charged. Centro CSO also raises the demand of community control of the police.

On October 25 Centro CSO, along with Black Lives Matter-LA, will have a District Attorney Jackie Lacey must GO OUT rally and get out the vote canvassing at 10 a.m. at El Sereno Community Garden. The GOTV effort will also urge voters to vote “yes” on state Proposition 15, which would fund public schools, and “no” on LA County Measure J, which would fund police instead of other county services.