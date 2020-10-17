Minneapolis protest demands legalization for immigrants

Minneapolis protest demands legalization for all. (Photo by Brad Sigal)

Minneapolis, MN - Around 100 people marched through downtown Minneapolis, October 14, from Senator Amy Klobuchar’s office to the Hennepin County Jail. The march was part of an ongoing campaign by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) demanding legalization for all immigrants including those eligible for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), TPS (Temporary Protected Status), and DED (Deferred Enforced Departure) status. More than a million immigrants that hold these statuses are in increasing danger of deportation because of recent court rulings that open the door to the Trump administration carrying out mass deportations.

The march was kicked off with a rally outside the senator’s office with calls for the U.S. Senate to take immediate action on the Dream and Promise Act, which would accomplish the goal of legalization for all with DACA, TPS and DED. The bill has been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives but is awaiting action in the Senate.

The march moved down Washington Avenue as chants of “Education, not deportation,” and “Whose streets? Our streets!” rang through the city. As people gathered in the windows and balconies of their homes to see the action, the chant leaders invited spectators to join in the fight and the march. The marchers turned on Fourth Avenue toward the Hennepin County Jail and stopped outside to tell the stories of immigrants harmed by the system.

The protesters’ demands also included the decriminalization of immigrants; immediate availability for all family reunification visas; immediate availability for all U Visas; elimination of the “10-Year Bar” for departing U.S. and the “Permanent Bars” for re-entry and for false claim to citizenship; elimination of all criminal charges for unauthorized entry; complete end to the policy of “Prevention through Deterrence,” and defunding ICE.

The march ended with a recognition that we occupy Native land and that no human is illegal. Organizers said we should expect to see further actions organized by MIRAC in the fight for legalization for all with DACA, TPS and DED status.