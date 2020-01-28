Milwaukee: Rally against war on Iraq, Iran

Milwaukee protest against a U,S. war on Iran. (Susan Ruggles)

Milwaukee, WI - On January 25, around 40 people gathered at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and North Avenue to protest the ongoing U.S. war in Iraq and the threat of war with Iran. The protesters occupied each of the four street corners and took to chanting before running through a short lineup of speakers.

“Organization and numbers are the two greatest weapons at the disposal of the working class. We must use them if we’re gonna win,” said Ryan Hamann, a speaker from Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “Here’s to building a strong, united, firmly anti-imperialist anti-war movement in Milwaukee!”

Demonstrators marched in the crosswalks with massive flags, chanting for peace and calling for passersby to show their support. The anti-war action marked the second called this month in opposition to rising tensions with Iran and in support of the people of Iraq as they seek to send U.S. forces home.