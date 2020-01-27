South Florida protest demands: No war on Iran

Participants in South Florida protest against a U.S. war on Iran. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hundreds of protests took place across the world on January 25, to demand no new U.S. war in Iran, an end to Trump’s violence and sanctions against Iran, and the removal of U.S. troops from the Middle East. In Fort Lauderdale, 35 activists gathered outside of the federal courthouse to join the global day of protest.

The diverse and energized group rallied on the busy intersection of Broward Boulevard, blasting protest music from speakers, holding signs and banners, and chanting loudly. People driving by opened their windows to share peace-signs and fists of solidarity, truck and bus drivers honked loudly in approval.

The activists at the rally held bright signs that read, “We need union jobs, not a war on Iran,” and “We need universal healthcare, not a war on Iran,” along with a super-sized red banner with the words, “Forward without war and capitalism.” The activists took part in an interactive art display by local social-justice artist Huong, who was also in attendance. Huong created double-sided painted canvases with messages of peace and justice, one piece taking five activists to spell out the words, “No war.”

After an hour of chanting, the activists gathered to listen to local grassroots organizers speak about the importance of continuing to oppose U.S. wars. Those in attendance were also encouraged to call and email their senators when they returned home to demand Senators Rubio and Scott vote “Yes” on the war powers resolution that passed the House. The resolution would force the president to get congressional approval before conducting military strikes against Iran. The group also signed onto a letter of apology being circulated by CodePink addressed to the people of Iran, by the people of the United States, apologizing for our government’s decades of intervention in their country.

While the global day of action was endorsed by most national and international anti-war organizations, the local South Florida rally was organized largely by People’s Opposition to War, Imperialism, and Racism (POWIR) and Dream Defenders.