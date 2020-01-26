Tampa says: No war with Iran and U.S. out of the Middle East!

Tampa protest against U.S. war on Iran (Fight Back! News/staff)

Tampa, FL - Activists and community members came together January 25 to demand “No war with Iran and U.S. out of the Middle East.” The protest took place in downtown Tampa and coincided with hundreds of protests around the United States and the world in an International Day of Action against the Trump administration’s war mongering. The event was hosted by ANSWER Suncoast, Tampa Bay SDS and the Tampa Anti-War Committee.

Gareth, a member of Tampa Bay SDS, explained why they attended the protest: “We need to center the people living under these conditions and having to face these horrible atrocities carried out by U.S. imperialism. If I’m not here, then I’m not standing with them.”

The United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), an organization leading the International Day of Action, is hosting a conference this February 21-23 in New York City. The conference which is titled “Rise Against Militarism, Racism and the Climate Crisis – Building Power Together” will feature activists from around the United States coming together to build the movement for the next stage of struggle. Information for the conference can be found here.