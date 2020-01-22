Opening plenary kicks off World Anti-Imperialist Congress

Diosdado Cabello, member of the National Assembly from the Venezuelan United Socialist Party (PSUV) speaking to anti-imperialist conference. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Caracas, Venezuela - On January 22, hundreds of international delegates from 52 countries heard from leaders from Syria, Venezuela, Cuba and Brazil to kick off the World Anti-Imperialist Congress.

Starting with a professor from Syria who remarked that U.S. imperialism assassinated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani because the U.S. fears it is losing its grip on the Middle East, the crowd shouted “Viva Soleimani!” He added that, with the help requested by Syria from Russia, Iran and others, the Syrians have bravely declared “No pasarán!”

After the Syrian professor, an official from the Cuban Communist Party shared the successful stories of anti-imperialist struggles over the last six decades amid all the bloodshed, bombings, sanctions and interventions made by U.S. imperialism in Cuba. He added that “after all these years and hundreds of aggressions, Cuba is still standing. Venezuela is still standing. Nicaragua is still standing.”

The third speaker was from the Intersindical Union in Brazil. He shared a resolution that declared the U.S. government to be the terrorist of the world and that the struggles of anti-imperialist countries are indeed anti-terrorist struggles. He proposed the resolution to the congress and it was unanimously passed by raised hands from the whole room.

The final speaker was a member of the National Assembly from the Venezuelan United Socialist Party (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello. He recounted the last 20 years of constant struggle of the Venezuelan people for their sovereignty, their dignity and for socialism. He roused the crowd, especially the Venezuelan delegates, when he said “Colombia, Brazil, Paraguay, they kneel before the U.S. and look at where their countries are.” He then boomed “Venezuela will never kneel before the U.S.! Independencia, patriótico socialismo!” and the crowd answered “Venceremos!”