Denver students say: No war on Iran!

Denver, CO - Students from Denver Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) met on campus

January 21 to continue the rallying against U.S. aggression towards Iran and the U.S.

occupation of Iraq. This action comes after the illegal act of war of the Trump

regime in which Qassem Soleimani was assassinated in the Baghdad International Airport.

The U.S. has claimed that they are backing off from war at this time, but will continue to add

sanctions against Iran which will harm the people of Iran. One SDS member noted

in his speech, “Sanctions are an act of war; countless citizens died in Iraq after sanctions

blocked food and medicine, and we will not stand for this to happen again in Iran.”

The decades-long U.S. military presence across a dozen bases in Iraq has been denounced

unanimously by every political party in Iraq. This occupation of Iraq is an attempt by the U.S. to keep a

military presence in the Middle East.

Denver SDS will be participating in another peace event on January 25 at the Denver capitol

building alongside the Denver Peace Council and others.