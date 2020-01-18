Jacksonville demands community control of the police, justice for Kwame

Jacksonville protest demands justice for Kwame. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Jacksonville, FL - Nearly 100 people gathered to hold a vigil demanding justice for Kwame Jones, January 17. The Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) joined with community members, along with the family and friends of 17-year-old Kwame Jones, at the intersection of 45th and Moncrief. It was an emotional night for many as the community mourns the loss of this child.

Kwame Jones was a 17-year-old who was pursuing his GED. Officer Lawson shot him multiple times the evening of January 5. In 2018, Officer Lawson was accused of failure to conform to work standards and “bias-based enforcement.” He received informal counseling. Jones’s mother was never notified of his death by JSO, and they have yet to cooperate with the family.

Folks gathered in a circle with candles and flyers while some shared poems, personal thoughts and songs. The people chanted “Justice for KK” as well as “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now.”

Jones’s death is one of many at the hands of Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, most recently being Jamee Johnson who was shot by Officer Garriga in December 2019. Jamee’s family attended the vigil for Jones well in show of support to the family.

The JCAC and family of Kwame Jones will continue to demand answers, the release of all unedited body camera footage from the night along with continuing to fight for community control of the police through a civilian police accountability council.