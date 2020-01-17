Protest at Senator Klobuchar’s office to demand no war on Iran and U.S. troops out of Iraq

Minneapolis, MN - The Anti-War Committee of Minnesota is holding a protest on Friday, January 17, 4:30 p.m., at U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s Office, located at 1200 S Washington Avenue in Minneapolis to demand the senator denounce the Trump administration’s military escalations with Iran and the U.S. continued occupation of Iraq. Klobuchar had the opportunity to denounce Trump’s airstrike and instead responded that Trump should have asked for Congress’ permission.

Protesters also plan on denouncing Klobuchar’s attempts to further legitimize the targeting of Iran. On CNN Tonight with Don Lemon Senator Klobuchar said, "They [Iran] are now announcing that they're going to start developing a nuclear weapon and move toward busting through the cap on uranium enrichment” which CNN has reported as false in its fact-check reporting.

Christine Hauschildt, a spokesperson for the Anti-War Committee, explains, “Minnesotans want Klobuchar to stand against all sanctions on Iran and Iraq. Sanctions can be as dangerous and deadly as war violence and have a lasting impact on the people that suffer under them from lack of income, access to medical supplies and more. Iran is suffering more peacetime sanctions than any other country in history. A naval blockade to the same degree would be an unambiguous act of war. The Trump administration is dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and the gravest consequences. We are calling on Senator Klobuchar to demand an end to escalations and sanctions and listen to the concerns of her constituents who will be looking to her to represent their interests now and after the 2020 election.”

The Anti-War Committee is co-sponsoring the event with the The Council on American-Islamic Relations - Minnesota, Women Against Military Madness, and the Minnesota Peace Action Coalition.