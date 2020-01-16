Iran’s president tells U.S. to get out of Middle East

Washington DC – According to a January 16 report from Iran’s authoritative news agency FARS, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the only way that the U.S. can make up for its assassination of top military leader Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani is for the U.S. to withdraw all troops from the region.

Rouhani said, “This insecurity is intolerable, and anything could happen amid such a situation. The sole way to compensate it is that the regional nations become united and resist the real criminals.”

Rouhani also called on the U.S. and other powers to come back into compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.