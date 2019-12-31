The authoritative Lebanese news site, Al Manar, carried this photo of the U.S. embassy in Bagdad, December 31. The spray-painting on the embassy wall reads, “Closed by the peoples command.” Demonstrators have surrounded the embassy in response to U.S. air attacks in Iraq and Syria targeting the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), a grouping that played a major role in defeating ISIS. According to reports in the Iraqi press, police and soldiers were among those killed or wounded in the U.S. air attacks.
U.S. Iraq embassy: “Closed by the peoples command”
December 31, 2019
