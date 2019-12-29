2019: sounds like an upsurge

In 2019, we saw workers take to picket lines and we saw mass movements hit the streets in the U.S. and around the world. And when there’s an upsurge with lots of people hitting the streets, you can bet it will be accompanied by protest music. This year has been no exception.

Here are my favorite political songs of 2019. Some give voice to a specific struggle, while others tackle more general themes.

I’m sure I missed out on some good ones - add more in the comments.

(Content warning: some of these songs contain profane language and disturbing themes)

93 PUNX, Vic Mensa - Camp America

David Rovics - So This is What It’s Like

Ana Tijoux - #Cacerolazo

Un Violador en Tu Camino - Mujeres en Chile

GmacCash - On Strike

Rebel Diaz - Fight for Chicago (Chicago Teacher Pt. 2)

Klassy - Power Trip (featuring Ruby Ibarra)

Residente, iLe & Bad Bunny - Afilando los Cuchillos

Orgullo Indio ¡Evo Morales NO renuncia! - Daniel Devita

Agent of Change - Stand With Bolivia

Algiers - Dispossession

Brother Ali - Father Figures

Lizzo - Juice

Ruby Ibarra & The Balikbayans - Someday

Bambu - Off the Wall

Blessed the MC - MeriKKKa

NoName - Song 32

The 1865 - Buckshot

The 1865 - John Brown’s Gat

The Muslims - Fuck the Cistem

Olmeca - Define

Inti-Illimani, El Pueblo Unido (Plaza Ñuñoa, jueves 24 de octubre de 2019)

Punto Negro - Ricky Renuncia

The Coathangers - Hey Buddy

Queen Zee - Sissy Fists

Ani Cordero - Pa' Poder Vivir (featuring Macha Colón y Renee Goust)

Emicida featuring Ibeyi - Libre

Instituto Mexicano de Sonido featuring Joe Crepúsculo - Cruzando el río