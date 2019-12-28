Top 20 Fight Back! articles of 2019: the struggle grows and spreads

There was a high tide of struggle on many fronts in 2019 - both in the U.S. and around the world. Within the U.S. there were large strikes of General Motors workers, Chicago teachers and others. There was a successful movement to defend public education from mega-charters in Los Angeles. There were mass protests nation-wide for immigrant rights and against the concentration camps at the U.S.-México border. And there were growing movements against police crimes and for community control of the police that came together to refound the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression in Chicago in November.

Around the world, in several countries like Chile millions of people took to the streets to reject decades of Wall Street-imposed neo-liberal austerity, privatization and cuts. In Puerto Rico the people succeeded in forcing the resignation of the hated governor Ricky Rossello through relentless mass protests. In Venezuela the government and the people succeeded in fending off imperialism’s repeated regime change efforts. In Bolivia imperialism succeeded in removing Evo Morales with a coup, but the struggle is far from over.

Since there were so many Fight Back! articles covering important struggles this year, there’s no way we can include everything that was important. So we are highlighting the 20 most popular articles of the year. There were many excellent Fight Back! articles that aren’t listed here - you can see them all at the archive.

If there were other Fight Back! articles you liked this year that aren’t listed here, let us know which one in the comments!

Here are the top 20 Fight Back! articles of 2019

