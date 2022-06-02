Twin Cities speaks out against sending U.S. troops to Somalia

Twin Cities protest against U.S. intervention in Somalia. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Minneapolis, MN - On June 1, 40 people stood holding signs that read, “No troops! No drones! U.S. hands off Somalia!” and “Troops home now!” on the Lake Street/Marshall Avenue bridge over the Mississippi River between Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

The Biden administration announced that 400 to 500 U.S. troops will be going to Somalia and that the U.S. plans to increase drone strike activities against Somali targets.

A statement issued by Women Against Military Madness and the Twin Cities Peace Campaign organizers said, "U.S. troops do not fight terrorism, U.S. drone strikes do not bring democracy. Join the June 1 Bridge Peace Vigil to say no to yet another endless U.S. military intervention."

The weekly peace vigil is sponsored by Women Against Military Madness and the Twin Cities Peace Campaign.