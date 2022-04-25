Dallas rallies against Israel's assault on Al-Aqsa Mosque and bombing of Gaza

Dallas protest against Zionist attacks in Palestine (Fight Back! News/staff)

Dallas, TX - On April 23, around 100 people rallied against Israel's recent attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site of Islam. The Israeli assault was to make way for ultra-orthodox fundamentalist Israeli settlers to hold Passover sacrifices on the mosque compound, a major provocation by the Zionists.

Another topic of the rally was the Israeli Air Force’s recent bombing of Gaza. The protest was called by the Palestinian Youth Movement, and cohosted by American Muslims for Justice in Palestine, UT Dallas Students for Justice in Palestine, Dallas Palestine Coalition, the Muslim American Society of Dallas-Fort Worth, and the Dallas Anti-War Committee.

Protesters chanted, "Hey Joe Biden you will see! Palestine will be free," "We don't want two states! We want '48!" and “From the river to the sea! Palestine will be free!”

Josh Rudd with the Dallas Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines spoke in solidarity with Palestine, and noted the similarities between the situation in Palestine and the situation in the Philippines. "We're here to show our support for Palestine. We're here to show our support in this very pivotal moment when we know that in the middle of Ramadan, all of the occupation forces have been increasing their attacks on Palestinians and Al-Aqsa. We're also here to call attention to the similarities to the way that colonization has and is impacting Palestine and the Philippines," stated Rudd.

Daniel Sullivan of the Dallas Anti-War Committee spoke next on the role of the United States in supporting Israel, and using Israel as a proxy against anti-imperialist states, such as Syria, Iran and Yemen. "I love to see you all here, because I love to see people fighting for freedom, and I love to see it in all the social movements we have in this country now, and it's all one movement in the sense, because it's all against one enemy, imperialism, and it's imperialism that has imposed Israel on Palestine," Sullivan said, adding, "Palestine's freedom will come because the time that U.S. rules the world is coming to an end."

Niveen Bawab of the Palestinian Youth Movement reiterated that Jerusalem is the rightful capital of Palestine, read a list of Palestinian martyrs killed resisting oppression by Israel and condemned Israel's recent attack on the city of Jenin in the West Bank.

"We declare Al-Aqsa to be a redline. We uplift and amplify any and all resistance by Palestinians to encroach upon the mosques and upon our eternal and undivided capital of Jerusalem," stated Bawab. "We uplift the resistance in Jenin and Jenin's martyrs. Over the past two weeks the Zionist army has conducted multiple raids and ambushes upon the city of Jenin and Jenin refugee camps."